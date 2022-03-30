TODAY.AZ / World news

Russian Air Transport Agency extends restrictions on flights until April 7

30 March 2022 [19:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has confirmed the extension of the regime of temporary restrictions on the operation of airports in southern and central Russia until April 7, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Until April 7, 2022, 03:45 Moscow time, the regime of temporary restrictions on the operation of airports has been extended in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Elista," the message said.

The Federal Air Transport Agency has recommended airlines to use alternative routes through the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody and Moscow to transport passengers to closed airports.

According to the agency, the other Russia’s airports, including international ones, operate in a routine mode.

