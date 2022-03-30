German businessmen introduced to number of investment projects in Kyrgyzstan

By Trend

Businessmen from Germany were introduced to a number of investment projects in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Germany’s Berlin hosted a meeting between Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev and representatives of German companies interested in doing business in Kyrgyzstan.

"These companies do business in the areas of agriculture, tourism, digital technology, medical equipment and logistics," the report said.

Kazakbaev informed the participants of the meeting about the ongoing policy to improve the investment climate in Kyrgyzstan, the creation of the National Investment Agency, as well as the advantages of doing business in Kyrgyzstan and the guarantees provided by Kyrgyz law for foreign investors.

"Measures to increase business cooperation between the countries were discussed and agreed upon. Information on specific large investment projects in Kyrgyzstan in the field of infrastructure, energy, agriculture, tourism was submitted for consideration of entrepreneurs. It was proposed to form a working group from among representatives of German companies to visit the Kyrgyz Republic for a substantive discussion of the issues considered during the meeting,” the report said.

Ruslan Kazakbaev also invited representatives of German companies to take part in the Kyrgyz-German business forum, to be held in Bishkek, tentatively, in June-July 2022.