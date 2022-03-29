Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 19,600, a new low since January 12

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 19,660 over the past day to 17,803,503, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

For the first time since January 12, Russia reports less than 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.11%.

As many as 4,932 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 179.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 78 regions, while in 4 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in three regions. A day earlier, 1,762 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 708 over the past day versus 703 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,737,501, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 980 over the past day versus 998 a day earlier, reaching 1,498,269.