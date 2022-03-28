Dozens protest in Kabul, demanding the Taliban reopens girls’ secondary schools

By Trend

Around two dozen women and girls marched down the streets of Kabul chanting, “open the schools”, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The protest, which only lasted less than an hour on Saturday, was in response to the opening and then immediate closure of girls’ secondary schools in Afghanistan earlier that week.

On Wednesday, the schools for students older than 11 years old opened for the new academic year. The schools were closed for eight months prior because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Then shortly after lessons began, the Taliban called for the classes to close again. According to Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, the decision brought many students to tears.

"They were waiting outside their schools, but the gates were closed, and they were crying," Yousafzai said while talking to a panel about women’s rights in Afghanistan.