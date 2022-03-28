Arab FMs arrive in Israel for conference with Blinken

By Trend

A two-day conference began on Sunday night between Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his visiting counterparts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in southern Israel's Negev desert, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It marks the first time that Israel hosts a meeting with Arab foreign ministers.

U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken will participate in the conference on Monday, according to a statement from Lapid's office.

An emerging nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is expected to be on top of the agenda for the conference, according to Israeli state-owned Kan TV.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday that "Israel's foreign relations are experiencing a good period."

Last week, Bennett attended his first-ever trilateral summit with Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.