Britain to send food worth $2,6 mln to Ukrainian communities in need

By Trend

The British government will provide regions in Ukraine with food supplies worth GBP 2 million (more than 2.6 million US dollars). This is stated in a UK government’s press release, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"This vital donation of food and supplies will help support the Ukrainian people. Our teams are working day and night with our Polish and Slovakian friends and the government of Ukraine to ensure those at most risk get the essential supplies they so badly need,” said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The decision was taken at the direct request of the Government of Ukraine.

This is about dry food, tinned goods, and water. Warehouses in Poland and Slovakia are being readied to supply these goods to the Ukrainian government from early next week. About 25 truckloads of goods will be transported by road and rail to the local communities in greatest need.

It is estimated that more than 12 million people are now in need of humanitarian assistance across Ukraine, while the actual figure is likely to be much higher.

The United Kingdom has earlier issued about 20,100 visas to Ukrainian refugees with family ties in Britain.