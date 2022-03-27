US troops are in Europe not to engage in hostilities with Russia - Biden

By Trend

US troops are in Europe to protect Washington's NATO allies, not to engage in hostilities with the Russian Armed Forces, said US President Joe Biden, speaking on Saturday as part of his visit to Warsaw with a speech on the situation around Ukraine, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I made it clear that American forces <...> are not in Europe to participate in the conflict with the Russian Federation. American forces are here to protect NATO allies," he said.

Biden at the same time recalled the US commitment to NATO's collective defense principle. "Don't even think about advancing even a centimeter of NATO territory! Within the framework of the fifth article [of the Washington Collective Defense Treaty], we have a sacred duty to defend every centimeter of NATO territory with all the might of our collective strength," the US President said.