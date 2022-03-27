US fully supports Ukraine - Biden

By Trend

The United States fully supports Ukraine in this situation, said US President Joe Biden, speaking on Saturday as part of his visit to Warsaw with a speech on the situation around Ukraine, Trend reports citing TASS.

He stressed that he declared the full support of the United States of Ukraine in a conversation with its Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense Dmitry Kuleba and Oleksiy Reznikov.

"My message to the people of Ukraine - this is the message that I conveyed today to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, who, it seems to me, are here today - we stand with you," said the American leader.

"And now, in the many years of struggle for democracy and freedom, Ukraine and its people are at the forefront, fighting to save their country. Their courageous resistance is part of a larger struggle for the most important democratic principles that unite all free people. Rule of law, fair and free elections, freedom to speak, write and assemble, freedom to worship as one wishes, freedom of the press - these principles are essential in a free society. But they've always, always been under threat," the president said.