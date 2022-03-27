EU’s Mora to meet Iran chief nuclear negotiator in Tehran on Saturday

By Trend

The European Union official coordinating nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers said on Friday he will meet with Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator in Tehran on Saturday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The EU’s Enrique Mora, who coordinates talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, said he will meet with Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani in Tehran to try to close “the remaining gaps” in the talks.

“We must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake,” Mora wrote on Twitter.