China calls for restraint regarding nuclear issue on Korean Peninsula

By Trend

China on Friday called for restraint on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue after the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile was conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) the previous day, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Under the current circumstances, we call on the parties concerned to stay calm, exercise restraint, stay on the right track of dialogue and consultation, and avoid taking any action that may exacerbate the tensions and lead to miscalculations," China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told the Security Council meeting on the situation of the Korean Peninsula.

"As the peninsula's next door neighbor, China has been consistent in advocating and promoting the peninsula's peace and stability, its de-nuclearization, and the approach of seeking a solution through dialogue and consultation," Zhang said, adding that "we hope the United States and the DPRK will actively pursue dialogue and engagement in search of an effective solution to settle their differences."

Zhang said the direct parties to the peninsula issue, namely the United States and the DPRK, should re-engage in direct talks without delay.



