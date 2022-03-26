26.03.2022
22:12
26 March 2022 [21:25]
Saudi Arabia calls for United Nations meeting over Yemen’s Houthi attacks
26 March 2022 [20:50]
Saudi Arabia requests UN Security Council meeting over Houthi attacks
26 March 2022 [19:54]
India, Oman focus on maritime safety and security
26 March 2022 [19:27]
China provides 2,000 tons of rice as emergency food aid to Sri Lanka
26 March 2022 [18:44]
India successfully test fires surface to surface BrahMos cruise missile
26 March 2022 [16:56]
US cancels talks with Taliban over U-turn on girls' education
26 March 2022 [16:42]
Indian Defence Ministry approves 107 Line Replacement Units for indigenisation
26 March 2022 [16:12]
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned, say organizers
26 March 2022 [15:56]
Oil prices rise after reports of attack on Saudi oil facilities
Most Popular
Deputy Foreign Minister meets with IOF Director General in Islamabad
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation celebrates spring awakening
Azerbaijan's ambassador to Iran attends Friendship Ascent to Iran's Tochal Peak
Russian Foreign Ministry responds to proposals of Azerbaijan and Turkey to contribute to diplomatic settlement of situation in Ukraine
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Greek counterpart
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center’s delegation to support Moldova in managing Ukraine's refugee crisis
