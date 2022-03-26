  • 26 March 2022 [21:25]
    Saudi Arabia calls for United Nations meeting over Yemen’s Houthi attacks
  • 26 March 2022 [20:50]
    Saudi Arabia requests UN Security Council meeting over Houthi attacks
  • 26 March 2022 [19:54]
    India, Oman focus on maritime safety and security
  • 26 March 2022 [19:27]
    China provides 2,000 tons of rice as emergency food aid to Sri Lanka
  • 26 March 2022 [18:44]
    India successfully test fires surface to surface BrahMos cruise missile
  • 26 March 2022 [16:56]
    US cancels talks with Taliban over U-turn on girls' education
  • 26 March 2022 [16:42]
    Indian Defence Ministry approves 107 Line Replacement Units for indigenisation
  • 26 March 2022 [16:12]
    Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned, say organizers
  • 26 March 2022 [15:56]
    Oil prices rise after reports of attack on Saudi oil facilities

    • Most Popular