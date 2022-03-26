Spanish truckers continue strike despite government aid on fuel prices

By Trend

Spain's government has unveiled a €1 billion plan to reduce fuel prices amid an unprecedented strike by lorry drivers.

Self-employed truckers said on Friday they would continue a 12-day strike despite reaching an agreement on financial support.

Dozens of tractors drove slowly towards the Spanish capital, Madrid, to protest against the “brutal increase” in fuel prices, as well as the low revenue of farm produce.

The Madrid region farmers also complained that the price of fertiliser -- much of which has previously arrived from Ukraine -- has climbed around 300%.

After 12 hours of negotiations, Spain’s Socialist-led government announced that it would discount €0.20 per litre of gas for lorries as part of the package of measures.

Spanish Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez said the "historic" agreement would save around €700 a month per vehicle.

The government said it would also provide €450 million euros in direct financial aid to road haulage businesses, as well as special credit terms.