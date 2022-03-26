President of Turkmenistan approves new government

By Trend

Today, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the new composition of the Government of Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

The Head of State reinstated the Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, who resigned after the inauguration of the new President in accordance with the Constitution of the country.

To the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic, Banking and International Financial Organizations, which was previously held by Serdar Berdimuhamedov himself, has been appointed Muhammetguly Mukhammedov, who has experience in senior positions in finance.

Within a week, the appointed deputy chairmen must propose candidates for the positions of heads of departments that officials supervise.