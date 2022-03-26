Finland to stop EU's last direct train link with Russia

By Trend

Finnish train operator VR will stop its twice-daily service from Helsinki to St Petersburg, closing down the last remaining rail route for Russians who want to travel directly to the EU, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The service is technically owned by a company called Karelian Trains, a joint venture between VR and Russian Railways which each own a 50% stake in the company.

The Allegro trains are being stopped because of EU sanctions, and VR says that people who wanted to leave Russia, including Finnish citizens, have had "safe passage" until now.

"We have continued to operate the Allegro in accordance with the authorities' instructions, with the aim of securing access to Finland for Finns. During these weeks, people who wanted to leave Russia have had time to leave the country" says Topi Simola, VR's Senior Vice President for Passenger Services in a statement.

"Now, due to the sanctions, it is no longer appropriate to continue the Allegro service" he adds.