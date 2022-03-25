Erdogan and Macron discuss situation in South Caucasus

By Trend

Presidents of Turkey and France Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron held a meeting on the sidelines of an extraordinary summit of heads of state and government of NATO member states in Brussels, Trend reports citing a statement of the Elysee Palace.

During the meeting, the leaders of the two countries discussed the situation in the South Caucasus.

"Macron said France is determined to find a permanent political solution to the crisis between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the Minsk Group.

Macron expressed satisfaction with the efforts made to normalize relations between Turkey and Armenia."

The parties also discussed the latest developments in Ukraine.

The talks were held at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance closed to the press and lasted 50 minutes.