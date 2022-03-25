TODAY.AZ / World news

UN General Assembly calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

25 March 2022 [16:09] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The UN General Assembly backed a resolution holding Russia responsible for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and calling for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian assistance to those in need, Trend reports citing Interfax.

Representatives of 140 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 38 abstained. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria voted against.

Among those who abstained were China, Cuba, Armenia, Central African Republic, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, South Africa.

