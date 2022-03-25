Turkmenistan temporarily restricts fishing

By Trend

The fishing ban is in effect from March 20 through May 15 in all reservoirs and lakes in the Ahal and Mary regions (velayats), in the Karakum River and other water reservoirs in southern Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal news agency.

Fishing is prohibited also in all areas of the Lebap velayat, except for the Dargan Ata region, where the restriction period is set from April 16 to May 21, 2022.

According to the State Administration for the Protection of Fish Resources and Control of Aquatic Biological Resources Turkmen Senagat, the measures are aimed at protecting fish resources during their fishing period for the conservation and reproduction of fish stocks.