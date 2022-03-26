TODAY.AZ / World news

Indian PM hails Government e-Marketplace for achieving order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a year

25 March 2022 [22:57] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the government procurement portal Government e-Marketplace for achieving an order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a single year and said the platform is especially empowering the MSMEs, Trend reports citing The Tribune India.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal was launched in August 2016 for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.

"Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years," Modi tweeted.

"The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector," he said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/217641.html

Print version

Views: 98

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also