Kyrgyzstan exported 16,400 tons of agricultural products in a week

By Trend

The Department of Chemicalization, Protection and Quarantine of Plants held on March 11-17 quarantine phytosanitary control of 16 thousand 464 tons of domestic agricultural products intended for export, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

During the control, inspection of goods, sampling of exported products, familiarization of foreign trade participants with the conditions of transportation and compliance with storage rules in accordance with the Unified Quarantine Phytosanitary Requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) were carried out, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture Culture of Kyrgyzstan said.