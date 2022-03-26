G7 calls on OPEC to increase oil and gas output to reduce dependence of West on Russia

By Trend

G7 called on the OPEC countries and other oil and gas producers to increase the supply of energy resources on the world market in order to reduce the dependence of Western states on Russia. This is according to the final statement of the G7 summit, which was held on Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are taking further steps to reduce our reliance on Russian energy," the document says.

"We call on oil and gas producing countries to act in a responsible manner and to increase deliveries to international markets, noting that OPEC has a key role to play," according to the statement.