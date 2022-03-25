NATO extends Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general for one year

By Trend

NATO leaders agreed on Thursday to extend for another year, until 30 September 2023, the mandate of Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg as Secretary General of the Alliance, Trend reports citing Infobae.

The transatlantic organization detailed in a statement that NATO allies, who held a summit of leaders today in Brussels, agreed to “extend the mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for another year, until September 30, 2023".

He added that the allies thanked Stoltenberg “for his leadership and dedication, particularly at this critical time for international security.”