TODAY.AZ / World news

Bank of Russia refutes reports about possible hacking of its systems

24 March 2022 [20:30] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Bank of Russia refutes information about a possible hacker attack on any of the regulator's systems, the regulator’s press service told TASSTrend reports.

"The Bank of Russia refutes information about a possible hacking of any of its information systems," the press service said.

Earlier, there were reports on social media that the Anonymous hacker group had hacked into the systems of the Bank of Russia. The hackers promised to publish more than 35,000 files, including those with secret data.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/217607.html

Print version

Views: 129

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also