Google confirms restricted access to its news service in Russia

By Trend





The US company Google has confirmed that users are having difficulty accessing the Google News website and application in Russia, Reuters reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We’ve confirmed that some people are having difficulty accessing the Google News app and website in Russia and that this is not due to any technical issues on our end," the agency quoted Google as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday the press service of the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media said that the access to the News.Google Internet service had been restricted on the territory of Russia due to provided access to materials containing unreliable information about the course of the special military operation in Ukraine.