SOCAR Turkey’s subsidiaries win Stars of Exports award

By Trend





STAR Refinery and SOCAR Petrol Ticaret, subsidiaries of SOCAR Turkey, one of Turkey's largest foreign direct investors, won Stars of Export Awards of Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters Association, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

Reportedly, SOCAR Petrol Ticaret ranked first in the Mineral Fuels category, while STAR Refinery came in second.

SOCAR Turkey group companies continued to achieve successful results, even though the way they do business changed in 2021 with the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the integrated structure of STAR Refinery and Petkim, production and sales continued uninterruptedly. The companies continued to support exporting domestic industrialists as well as direct exports.

SOCAR Turkey, one of the most deep-rooted global oil and natural gas companies, initiated its business operations in Turkey upon acquisition of 51 percent of the shares of Petkim from the Privatization Administration in 2008.

Drawing attention with its giant projects realized one after another which will have a total investment value of $19.5 billion once completed, SOCAR Turkey encompasses the best-in-breed companies such as Petkim, TANAP, STAR Refinery, SOCAR Terminal, Petkim RES (Wind Power Plant), Bursagaz, Kayserigaz, Enervis, SOCAR Enerji Ticaret, Millenicom, SOCAR Ticaret and SOCAR Depolama.