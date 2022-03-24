Roskomnadzor restricts access to News.Google Internet service

By Trend





Access to the News.Google Internet service is restricted in Russia for providing access to materials containing false information about the course of a special military operation in Ukraine, the press service of Roskomnadzor stated, Trend reports citing TASS.

"On the basis of the requirement of the General Prosecutor's Office of Russia, Roskomnadzor restricted access to the News.Google Internet service in the country. The aforementioned American online news resource provided access to numerous publications and materials containing unreliable socially significant information about the course of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine," stated in the report.