Amazon to create over 1,000 jobs with first logistics hub in Turkey

By Trend





The U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon is set to open its first logistics center in Turkey in an effort to support local partners and businesses and to address customer demand that has been soaring recently, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The hub in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul is scheduled to be launched in the fall, a statement said Wednesday. Implemented through an investment of more than $100 million, the center plans to provide jobs to over 1,000 workers in the first year.

The company says it aims to support both domestic and export operations of its sales partners and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with this investment, which it says is being carried out to increase the quality and speed of service.

Amazon launched in Turkey back in 2018 and says it has created around 500 jobs to date.

The company has already started the recruitment processes for the core functions such as engineering, human resources, accounting, operations and information processing (IT) for the new logistics base to be set up in the Tuzla district on Istanbul’s Asian side.

Acquisitions for customer service and logistics teams are expected to start in the coming months, it said. Amazon also noted it would continue to work with partners who already provide delivery services.

Speaking about the investment, Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, the chairperson of Turkey’s Investment Office, said they had been working closely and supported the Amazon team both in the field and in bureaucratic processes.

Da?l?o?lu stressed Turkey is a regional center for the activities of many international investors in multiple areas such as research and development (R&D), design, production, logistics, education and management.

“Amazon's investment decision, which will be the first logistics base in Turkey, prioritizes sustainability and green transformation and creates employment, has also become a concrete example of our rhetoric.”

“This investment is very important for the further strengthening of our e-commerce sector, which has been gaining great momentum in recent years, in the domestic market and export markets.”

“We express our gratitude to the Amazon team that trusts and invests in our country,” Daglioglu noted.

For his part, Stefano Perego, Amazon’s vice president of EU operations, said the investment reaffirmed the company’s trust in Turkey.

“We are extremely excited about the more than a thousand new job opportunities that we will create in our first year by providing a modern and safe working environment with satisfactory wages and benefits,” Perego noted.



