Purpose of upcoming forum in Tashkent is to attract new major players to country - Deputy PM

By Trend





The goal of the upcoming investment forum in Tashkent is to attract new major players to the country, Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Foreign Economic Relations - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov said at a press conference on the eve of the first Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, potential investors are interested in the progress of the development of the economy of Uzbekistan, which was activated with the adoption of a new development strategy for the country.

"Investors have shown great interest in this forum. Over a thousand companies are expected to take part in the forum," he said.

He also noted that the recently approved strategy for the development of the country's economy identified five main areas on which special emphasis will be placed in the coming years.