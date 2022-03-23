Zelensky: We are negotiating on humanitarian corridors in four regions

By Trend

The Ukrainian authorities are doing everything they can to set up humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of people in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions, Presitend of Ukreine Volodymyr Zelensky said, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"Our representatives are trying to agree on humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions," he said.

According to Zelensky, over the past two weeks, Ukraine has received more than 100,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, which will be distributed through special hubs for the regions.

The President also reminded that for all those who can and want to help with humanitarian goods for Ukraine, an online tool has been created - https://help.gov.ua. The website helps to find out how to send and whom to address humanitarian aid, how to transfer funds to support the army or help the affected civilians.