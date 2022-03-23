Russia-Ukraine negotiations proceeding slowly - Russian FM

By Trend

The negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are proceeding slowly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said while delivering a speech at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), Trend reports citing TASS.

According to him, Russia is not against the mediation role of Western countries in negotiations with Ukraine, however Moscow has its own well-defined red lines.

So, it's a fact that the West hopes to keep Russia in the military conflict with Ukraine as long as possible, Lavrov said.



