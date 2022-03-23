Use of nukes possible in case of existential threat to Russia, says Kremlin

By Trend

The use of nuclear weapons, under Russia’s national security concept, is possible only in case of "existential" threat to the country, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Well, we have a concept of domestic security. And well, you can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used. So, if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept. Well, there are a number of other reasons that were mentioned in that text," he said in an interview with CNN when asked if Russia’s use of nuclear arms could be completely excluded.