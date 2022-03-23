TODAY.AZ / World news

Zelensky invites Pope Francis to visit Ukraine

23 March 2022

By Trend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine and expressed confidence that it will be possible to arrange such a visit.

Zelensky said this in his video address, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"In the morning I spoke with His Holiness Pope Francis about the search for peace for Ukraine, for our state, about the humanitarian corridors to the surrounding cities. I thanked His Holiness for his clear and strong position against the war and for his prayers for Ukraine. I invited him to visit our country at this crucial time. I believe that we will be able to organize this important visit, which will definitely support each of us, each of the Ukrainians," he said.

