Four Israelis killed in stabbing attack in Beersheba, terrorist shot dead

By Trend

Four Israelis were killed on Tuesday in a terrorist stabbing attack at a shopping center and gas station in Beersheba, with a number of others injured in the attack, Trend reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

The terrorist was identified as Muhammad Alab Ahmed abu Alkiyan, a Bedouin-Israeli from the town of Hura who had served time in Israeli prison. He was arrested in 2015, along with a number of other suspects, for supporting and promoting ISIS to students at the school where he was a teacher.

According to police, the terrorist ran over a man riding on a bicycle before driving to a gas station, exiting the vehicle and stabbing a woman. He then returned to the car, drove to a nearby shopping center, exited the car and stabbed another man and a woman. He then returned to the vehicle, drove away and crashed into another vehicle, exiting the vehicle and stabbing another person before being shot and killed by a civilian passerby.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed condolences to the families of the victims, saying "the civilians who shot the terrorist showed resourcefulness and courage and prevented further casualties." Bennett added that security forces were on high alert and that the state would operate with a heavy hand against terrorists and those assisting them.