Europe has no new plans for Ukrainian refugee redistribution quotas - EU commissioner

By Trend

Europe has no new plans for Ukrainian refugee redistribution quotas, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

"What we have established now is the solidarity platform, we meet twice a week where member states and the commission discuss things together where member states pledge where people can come, where there are reception capacities available and other member states say what needs they have", she said.

I think really what we are seeing now, is unprecedented solidarity from the EU member states, from the EU citizens, towards Ukrainian refugees, Ylva Johansson added.