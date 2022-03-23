Tesla's first European ‘Gigafactory’ opens near Berlin

By Trend

Electric car manufacturer Tesla opened its first European factory on the outskirts of Berlin on Tuesday, complementing its other manufacturing bases in the United States and China, Trend reports citing Euronews.

"Danke Deutschland!" tweeted the company’s CEO Elon Musk, who attended the plant's opening ceremony alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

"This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

The company says the new "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, around 30km from Berlin, will eventually employ 12,000 people, around 3,500 of whom have already been hired.