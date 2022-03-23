Deputy FM: Russia has responsible approach to nuclear weapon issues

By Trend

Russia demonstrates a responsible approach in nuclear weapon issues and never escalates anything, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said on the Russia-1 TV channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I believe that everything that has been made public on this subject confirms the obvious thing - the question of the hypothetical use of military nuclear potential is fully reliant on the Russian military doctrine and foundations of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence. We have an extremely responsible approach to this issue, we never escalate anything," he stated.

The deputy minister pointed out that some time ago, along with other nuclear powers, Russia reaffirmed that there would be no winners in a nuclear war, so it should never be unleashed.



