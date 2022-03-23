TODAY.AZ / World news

Moscow, Caracas considering to launch Mir payment system in Venezuela

22 March 2022 [23:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Moscow and Caracas are working on steps to connect Venezuela to the Mir payment system and use the respective cards in the country, Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said, Trend reports via TASS.

"Connecting Venezuela to the Mir payment system and the opportunity to use such cards here would be useful from the point of view of serving the tourism industry," the diplomat said. "The parties are working on steps in this direction, but it’s too early to name the exact dates," he added.

