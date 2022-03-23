Russia not planning Putin's speech to foreign parliaments on Ukraine - official

There are no negotiations on Vladimir Putin's speech to the parliaments of foreign countries on the situation in Ukraine, Russia's Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Meanwhile, President of Russia Vladimir Putin has always been and remains open to contacts at any levels in order to clarify Russia's position and explain the goals, objectives and reasons for special military operation. President Putin has repeatedly demonstrated his readiness," added the Kremlin representative.

At the same time, he noted that Moscow couldn't and didn't want to take any such initiatives.

"In particular, we are talking about those countries having taken hostile measures against our country in recent weeks," Peskov said.



