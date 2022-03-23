Erdogan to meet with Biden in Brussels

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a series of bilateral meetings within the framework of the extraordinary summit of NATO leaders, which will be held in Brussels on March 24, Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to him, Erdogan will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden and a number of other leaders.

"Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold bilateral meetings with the US President and other leaders attending the summit. The number of meetings per day is limited, but we will try to hold as many as possible," he said.



