Russian media cannot display Meta, Facebook, Instagram logos

By Trend

Russian media should not display the logos of Meta Platforms Inc. and its social networks Facebook and Instagram, press service of Russia’s media watchdog told TASS, Trend reports.

"The demonstration of the logo of the Meta Platforms Inc. organization and its social networks, Facebook and Instagram, by the Russian media is not allowed," the statement said.

Russia’s media also have to label Meta Platforms as an organization banned in the Russian Federation.

Facebook and Instagram will be also excluded from the register of social networks in the Russian Federation. Meta will be excluded from the list of foreign entities operating on the Internet, the watchdog said.

On March 21, a Moscow court has recognized the activities of Instagram and Facebook, social networks owned by Meta Platforms, as extremist and banned their operation in Russia. Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) insisted on banning Instagram and Facebook.

The ban does not apply to Meta’s WhatsApp messenger, the prosecutor explained earlier. Apart from that, in his words, people and organizations will not be brought to responsibility on extremism charges for using Facebook and Instagram. Under the court ruling, Meta is banned from opening offices and conducting commercial activities in Russia.



