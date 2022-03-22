Ukraine's presidential advisor: Meeting between Zelensky and Putin key to peace

By Trend

The meeting between Ukraine's and Russia's presidents is a key to restoring peace, Adviser to the Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview with the BBC, Trend reports referring to Ukrainian media.

He noted that such a meeting might take place if possible compromises for the one-to-one conversation are worked out.

"Any fundamental decisions can only be made at a meeting between the presidents of the two countries, Russia and Ukraine," Podolyak stated.

According to him, such a meeting is an obvious key to having peace.

"It has been prepared and will continue to be developed as well. There are many countries willing to organize this meeting and see an end to the hot phase of the war," Podolyak said.

"When the working groups within the negotiation process work out some preliminary documents and pass them to the presidents, they will assess whether this is a 'road map' that can be discussed face-to-face. Only then the meeting can be held," he said.



