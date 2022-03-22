Turkey grapples with heavy snowfall before spring kicks off

By Trend

Possibly the last bout before spring kicks off, heavy snowfall has blanketed many parts of Turkey, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In northwestern Turkey’s Sakarya, Duzce, Bart?n and Zonguldak provinces, 361 settlements have been closed to traffic.

Municipalities in the region, and in the country’s biggest metropolis Istanbul, are striving hard to keep the roads free of snow to prevent any collisions and accidents.

The Thrace region, Istanbul, its eastern neighboring province Kocaeli and many other provinces in Marmara, in addition to eastern Turkey, have especially come under heavy snowfall as officials warned citizens to not use their vehicles and opt for public transportation.

Istanbul was hit by four days of snowfall, which receded only on Monday. It was not as strong as two days of precipitation that brought life to a halt in the metropolis in January, but it occasionally disrupted the traffic.