Lithuania considers aid from Belgium with settlement of Ukrainian refugees

By Trend

Vilnius is ready to request assistance from Brussels regarding the settlement of refugees from Ukraine in case of necessity, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said before the meeting of the EU foreign and defense ministers, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We see thousands of people arriving in Lithuania every day," Landsbergis said.

According to him, so far the country has been able to address the problem of refugees' inflow, but if this doesn’t stop, then it will need significant help from Brussels.