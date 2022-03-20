Halliburton suspends future business in Russia

By Trend

Oilfield services company Halliburton Co said on Friday it has suspended future business in Russia, including for certain state-owned Russian customers, in compliance with U.S. sanctions, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The company said it has no active joint ventures in the country and had weeks ago halted all shipments of specific sanctioned parts and products to Russia.

Other Western energy companies such as BP PLC , Shell and Norway's Equinor ASA have either suspended business or announced plans to abandon their Russia operations, leaving behind their investments.