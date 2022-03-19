5.5-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Iwate Prefecture

By Trend

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on Friday struck off Iwate Prefecture in northeastern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at around 11:25 p.m. local time, with the epicenter, with a depth of 20 km, being at 40.0 degrees north latitude and 142.1 degrees east longitude.

The quake logged five upper in some parts of Iwate prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.