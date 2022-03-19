Sevmash shipyard to build fifth-generation nuclear subs after upgrade

By Trend

The technological upgrade of the Sevmash shipyard in northern Russia will enable it to build fifth-generation nuclear-powered submarines, the plant’s CEO Mikhail Budnichenko has told TASS, Trend reports.

"Resolving the global task of upgrading to the new technical level will allow us not just to build fifth-generation submarines and other naval equipment boosting defense capabilities and economic potential of our country, but also to solve other possible tasks for the shipyard," he said, adding that a large-scale technical upgrade was underway at the facility.

Budnichenko added that the enterprise was preparing to introduce the modular method of submarine construction.

Russia’s Severodvinsk-based Sevmash Shipyard (a subsidiary of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) said in 2021 it had approved the concept of modular submarine construction. The new technology allows assembling submarine hulls from large modules, reducing the time of docking works by 18 months.