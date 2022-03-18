Italy to scrap coronavirus certificate requirements

By Trend

Italians will no longer be required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination, testing or recovery to enter public spaces starting from May 1, Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing Politico.

Already starting from April 1, the requirement will be lifted for outdoor venues. The color-coded risk system for the country's regions, which ties restrictions to the epidemeological situation, will also be abolished, as will the requirement that workers aged 50 and over be vaccinated in order to go to work. Speranza also said that, starting on April 30, masks will no longer be required indoors.

Meanwhile, the state of emergency that has been in place since the start of the pandemic is set to end on March 31. The country's advisory technical-scientific committee on COVID-19 will then be scrapped. Speranza said that in its place the health ministry will create an operational unit for the coronavirus.

The decisions taken by the government "eliminate almost all the measures which have restricted our lives in the past months," Prime Minister Mario Draghi told a press conference.