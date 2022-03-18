Council of Europe suspends cooperation with Belarus

By Trend

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE) has suspended cooperation with Belarus because of its role in the special operation of Russia's Armed Forces in Ukraine, the press service of the organization said, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"The CMCE suspends the rights of Belarus to participate in all meetings and events of the Organization. This also applies to the participation of Belarus in the partial agreements of the Council of Europe, including the Venice Commission, but does not infringe on its rights as a party to international conventions," the communiqué reads.