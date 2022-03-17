TODAY.AZ / World news

COVID-19: Kazakhstan turns ‘green’

17 March 2022 [23:18] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

No region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ or moderate risk ‘yellow zone’ as of today, March 17, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

