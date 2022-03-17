Constitutional court to be formed in Kazakhstan

By Trend

A constitutional court will be formed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The corresponding assignment was given by President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev in his address to people on March 16.

“I propose to create the Constitutional Court in our country,” the president said during a joint meeting with representatives of the chambers of the parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. “The prosecutor general and the commissioner for human rights must have the opportunity to appeal to the Constitutional Court. I am sure that these initiatives will be an important step towards creating a fair and legal state.”