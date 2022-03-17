US to provide $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine

By Trend

US President Joe Biden signed a law on providing Ukraine with military, humanitarian and economic assistance in the amount of $13.6 billion, Biden announced in Washington, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

"I just signed the Bipartisan Government Funding Bill into law - keeping the government open and providing a historic $13.6 billion in funding to Ukraine," he said.

About $6.5 billion, about half of the aid package, will go to the US Department of Defense. More than $4 billion will be directed to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees fleeing Ukraine and internally displaced persons in Ukraine, as well as to provide emergency food aid, medical assistance and urgent support to vulnerable communities in the region. The package will provide almost $1.8 billion to meet the economic needs of Ukraine and neighboring countries, such as cyber security and energy issues.